Pierre scores 14 as Jacksonville State beats Louisiana Tech 63-61

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Jaron Pierre Jr. and Marcellus Brigham Jr. each had 14 points in Jacksonville State’s 63-61 win against Louisiana Tech on Thursday night.

Pierre gave Jacksonville State a 63-59 lead with 1:29 left.

Pierre added seven rebounds and seven assists for the Gamecocks (10-7, 2-2 Conference USA). Brigham went 6 of 14 (1 for 4 from 3-point range). Koree Cotton shot 3 for 8 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

Daniel Batcho led the way for the Bulldogs (13-5, 2-3) with 19 points and eight rebounds. Amaree Abram added 13 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals. Sean Elkinton also had 13 points.

Pierre scored eight points in the first half and Jacksonville State went into halftime trailing 31-25. Brigham scored 10 second-half points.

Both teams play again on Saturday. Jacksonville State hosts Sam Houston and Louisiana Tech travels to play Kennesaw State.

