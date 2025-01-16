Pierre, Providence Friars to visit Dixon, Villanova Wildcats

Providence Friars (9-9, 3-4 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (11-7, 4-3 Big East) Philadelphia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Providence Friars (9-9, 3-4 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (11-7, 4-3 Big East)

Philadelphia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Providence faces Villanova in Big East action Friday.

The Wildcats have gone 9-1 in home games. Villanova scores 77.8 points and has outscored opponents by 10.1 points per game.

The Friars are 3-4 in Big East play. Providence averages 71.6 points while outscoring opponents by 2.4 points per game.

Villanova averages 10.4 made 3-pointers per game, 4.0 more made shots than the 6.4 per game Providence gives up. Providence averages 71.6 points per game, 3.9 more than the 67.7 Villanova gives up.

The Wildcats and Friars square off Friday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Dixon is scoring 24.8 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Wildcats.

Jayden Pierre is averaging 13.1 points for the Friars.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 77.8 points, 30.7 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Friars: 4-6, averaging 72.9 points, 34.4 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 4.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

