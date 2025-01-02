Pierre leads Vanderbilt against Georgia after 29-point outing

Georgia Bulldogs (8-6) at Vanderbilt Commodores (13-1) Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt plays Georgia after Khamil…

Georgia Bulldogs (8-6) at Vanderbilt Commodores (13-1)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt plays Georgia after Khamil Pierre scored 29 points in Vanderbilt’s 93-64 win against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs.

The Commodores have gone 9-0 at home. Vanderbilt averages 88.6 points while outscoring opponents by 33.0 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 0-1 on the road. Georgia averages 68.0 points and has outscored opponents by 6.9 points per game.

Vanderbilt scores 88.6 points, 27.5 more per game than the 61.1 Georgia gives up. Georgia has shot at a 42.7% clip from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points above the 38.1% shooting opponents of Vanderbilt have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Iyana Moore is shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Commodores, while averaging 12.2 points.

De’Mauri Flournoy is averaging 12.6 points for the Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Commodores: 9-1, averaging 90.3 points, 37.7 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 15.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.0 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 66.1 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points.

