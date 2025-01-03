Pierre, Belmont Bruins square off against the UIC Flames

UIC Flames (10-4, 2-1 MVC) at Belmont Bruins (9-5, 1-2 MVC) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: MVC…

UIC Flames (10-4, 2-1 MVC) at Belmont Bruins (9-5, 1-2 MVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: MVC foes Belmont and UIC will play on Saturday.

The Bruins have gone 5-2 at home. Belmont is sixth in the MVC with 8.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Isaiah Walker averaging 2.0.

The Flames are 2-1 in conference play. UIC averages 80.3 points while outscoring opponents by 7.5 points per game.

Belmont makes 47.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than UIC has allowed to its opponents (43.8%). UIC averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Belmont gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carter Whitt is averaging 11.9 points and 4.8 assists for the Bruins.

Javon Jackson is scoring 12.6 points per game with 1.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Flames.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 6-4, averaging 79.9 points, 32.1 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points per game.

Flames: 7-3, averaging 75.1 points, 33.8 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

