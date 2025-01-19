Pierre and Vanderbilt host No. 15 Tennessee

Tennessee Volunteers (15-2, 3-2 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (14-4, 1-3 SEC) Nashville, Tennessee; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt…

Tennessee Volunteers (15-2, 3-2 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (14-4, 1-3 SEC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt hosts No. 15 Tennessee after Khamil Pierre scored 28 points in Vanderbilt’s 83-77 loss to the LSU Tigers.

The Commodores are 10-1 in home games. Vanderbilt is eighth in college basketball averaging 86.8 points and is shooting 46.3% from the field.

The Volunteers are 3-2 against SEC opponents. Tennessee is 11-2 against opponents with a winning record.

Vanderbilt averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 4.8 per game Tennessee allows. Tennessee has shot at a 45.3% rate from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points greater than the 41.0% shooting opponents of Vanderbilt have averaged.

The Commodores and Volunteers meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pierre is averaging 22.4 points, 10.3 rebounds and 3.2 steals for the Commodores.

Talaysia Cooper is scoring 18.2 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Volunteers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Commodores: 7-3, averaging 88.6 points, 35.0 rebounds, 19.3 assists, 11.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Volunteers: 8-2, averaging 98.0 points, 39.1 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 12.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

