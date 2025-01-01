Pierre and Vanderbilt host Georgia

Georgia Bulldogs (8-6) at Vanderbilt Commodores (13-1) Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt hosts Georgia after Khamil…

Georgia Bulldogs (8-6) at Vanderbilt Commodores (13-1)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt hosts Georgia after Khamil Pierre scored 29 points in Vanderbilt’s 93-64 victory over the Alabama A&M Bulldogs.

The Commodores have gone 9-0 in home games.

The Bulldogs are 0-1 on the road. Georgia has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Vanderbilt makes 47.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.9 percentage points higher than Georgia has allowed to its opponents (39.1%). Georgia averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Vanderbilt allows.

The Commodores and Bulldogs match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pierre is averaging 22.7 points, 11.2 rebounds and 3.9 steals for the Commodores.

De’Mauri Flournoy is scoring 12.6 points per game with 2.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Commodores: 9-1, averaging 90.3 points, 37.7 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 15.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.0 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 66.1 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

