Pierre and the Providence Friars visit conference foe Villanova

Providence Friars (9-9, 3-4 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (11-7, 4-3 Big East) Philadelphia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Providence Friars (9-9, 3-4 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (11-7, 4-3 Big East)

Philadelphia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -8.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jayden Pierre and Providence visit Eric Dixon and Villanova in Big East play.

The Wildcats have gone 9-1 in home games. Villanova is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Friars are 3-4 in conference play. Providence ranks second in the Big East with 35.3 rebounds per game led by Oswin Erhunmwunse averaging 5.6.

Villanova averages 77.8 points, 8.6 more per game than the 69.2 Providence gives up. Providence has shot at a 43.8% clip from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points greater than the 42.9% shooting opponents of Villanova have averaged.

The Wildcats and Friars face off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dixon averages 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 24.8 points while shooting 47.5% from beyond the arc.

Pierre is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Friars.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 77.8 points, 30.7 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Friars: 4-6, averaging 72.9 points, 34.4 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 4.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

