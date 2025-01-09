Pierre and Jacksonville State host Western Kentucky

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (8-6, 0-1 CUSA) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (10-5, 1-1 CUSA) Bowling Green, Kentucky; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST…

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (8-6, 0-1 CUSA) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (10-5, 1-1 CUSA)

Bowling Green, Kentucky; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hilltoppers -6.5; over/under is 153

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State plays Western Kentucky after Jaron Pierre Jr. scored 20 points in Jacksonville State’s 83-71 loss to the Kennesaw State Owls.

The Hilltoppers have gone 8-1 at home. Western Kentucky averages 11.9 turnovers per game and is 4-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Gamecocks have gone 0-1 against CUSA opponents. Jacksonville State ranks second in the CUSA shooting 38.9% from 3-point range.

Western Kentucky averages 79.0 points, 8.4 more per game than the 70.6 Jacksonville State gives up. Jacksonville State averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Western Kentucky gives up.

The Hilltoppers and Gamecocks face off Thursday for the first time in CUSA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Don McHenry is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Hilltoppers.

Pierre is averaging 22.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Gamecocks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hilltoppers: 7-3, averaging 78.0 points, 31.9 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points per game.

Gamecocks: 5-5, averaging 80.9 points, 34.9 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 4.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

