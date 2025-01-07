Pierre and Belmont host Southern Illinois

Southern Illinois Salukis (5-10, 0-4 MVC) at Belmont Bruins (10-5, 2-2 MVC) Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Southern Illinois Salukis (5-10, 0-4 MVC) at Belmont Bruins (10-5, 2-2 MVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont hosts Southern Illinois after Jonathan Pierre scored 22 points in Belmont’s 92-87 win over the UIC Flames.

The Bruins are 6-2 on their home court. Belmont is first in the MVC with 17.7 assists per game led by Carter Whitt averaging 4.8.

The Salukis are 0-4 against conference opponents. Southern Illinois averages 12.9 turnovers per game and is 3-2 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Belmont is shooting 47.2% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 45.5% Southern Illinois allows to opponents. Southern Illinois averages 71.1 points per game, 7.2 fewer points than the 78.3 Belmont gives up.

The Bruins and Salukis square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pierre is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 7.2 rebounds for the Bruins.

Ali Abdou Dibba is scoring 14.7 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Salukis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 6-4, averaging 80.1 points, 32.6 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points per game.

Salukis: 3-7, averaging 68.5 points, 32.4 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

