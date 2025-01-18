Picton leads Montana State against Weber State after 24-point game

Weber State Wildcats (5-9, 2-2 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (15-2, 5-0 Big Sky) Bozeman, Montana; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Weber State Wildcats (5-9, 2-2 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (15-2, 5-0 Big Sky)

Bozeman, Montana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State plays Weber State after Natalie Picton scored 24 points in Montana State’s 94-52 victory against the Idaho State Bengals.

The Bobcats are 8-0 on their home court. Montana State is eighth in the Big Sky with 21.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Marah Dykstra averaging 3.8.

The Wildcats have gone 2-2 against Big Sky opponents. Weber State is 3-6 against opponents over .500.

Montana State’s average of 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Weber State allows. Weber State averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 5.0 per game Montana State gives up.

The Bobcats and Wildcats meet Saturday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Esmeralda Morales averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, scoring 14.3 points while shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc.

Kendra Parra is averaging 10.1 points for the Wildcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 9-1, averaging 72.1 points, 31.3 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 12.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.5 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 65.9 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.