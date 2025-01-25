Phillips and Lafayette host Lehigh

Lafayette Leopards (8-12, 3-4 Patriot League) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (6-12, 1-6 Patriot League) Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST…

Lafayette Leopards (8-12, 3-4 Patriot League) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (6-12, 1-6 Patriot League)

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Leopards -1; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Lafayette takes on Lehigh after Andrew Phillips scored 27 points in Lafayette’s 80-59 win against the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds.

The Mountain Hawks have gone 5-2 in home games. Lehigh has a 2-6 record against teams above .500.

The Leopards have gone 3-4 against Patriot League opponents. Lafayette is 4-7 against opponents over .500.

Lehigh scores 69.4 points per game, 0.3 more points than the 69.1 Lafayette allows. Lafayette’s 43.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.3 percentage points lower than Lehigh has allowed to its opponents (45.6%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Whitney-Sidney is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Mountain Hawks. Nasir Whitlock is averaging 12.7 points and 2.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Justin Vander Baan is shooting 51.7% and averaging 12.2 points for the Leopards. Phillips is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountain Hawks: 3-7, averaging 66.5 points, 27.6 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Leopards: 3-7, averaging 68.0 points, 30.5 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.