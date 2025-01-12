Phillip, Grambling Tigers square off against the Florida A&M Rattlers

Florida A&M Rattlers (4-9, 1-1 SWAC) at Grambling Tigers (4-10, 1-2 SWAC) Grambling, Louisiana; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Florida A&M Rattlers (4-9, 1-1 SWAC) at Grambling Tigers (4-10, 1-2 SWAC)

Grambling, Louisiana; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SWAC foes Grambling and Florida A&M will play on Monday.

The Tigers have gone 2-1 at home. Grambling is 2-5 against opponents over .500.

The Rattlers have gone 1-1 against SWAC opponents. Florida A&M has a 1-7 record against teams over .500.

Grambling is shooting 33.9% from the field this season, 10.3 percentage points lower than the 44.2% Florida A&M allows to opponents. Florida A&M has shot at a 41.5% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points greater than the 41.1% shooting opponents of Grambling have averaged.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kahia Warmsley is scoring 10.9 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Tigers.

Cheyenne McEvans is averaging 14.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.1 steals for the Rattlers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, averaging 63.7 points, 38.4 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 13.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 31.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Rattlers: 4-6, averaging 66.0 points, 33.9 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 12.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

