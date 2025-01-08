Phelps scores career-high 34 and hits go-ahead 3 as No. 10 Texas A&M rallies past No. 17 Oklahoma

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Zhuric Phelps scored a career-high 34 points, including the go-ahead 3-pointer with 19 seconds remaining, and…

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Zhuric Phelps scored a career-high 34 points, including the go-ahead 3-pointer with 19 seconds remaining, and No. 10 Texas A&M rallied from 18 down in the second half to defeat No. 17 Oklahoma 80-78 on Wednesday night.

The Aggies (13-2, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) won their ninth straight while leading scorer Wade Taylor IV sat out with an undisclosed injury.

Oklahoma reserve Brycen Goodine had a season-best 34 points in 27 minutes. Jeremiah Fears scored 13 and Jalon Moore added 11 for the Sooners (13-2, 0-2), who have lost two in a row after a 13-0 start.

Goodine, a transfer from Fairfield who hadn’t scored more than 12 points in an entire game during his first season at Oklahoma, scored 21 and made six 3-pointers in the first half to help the Sooners take a 39-30 lead at the break.

Moore’s 3-pointer gave Oklahoma a 51-33 lead, and Texas A&M called a timeout to try to slow the surge. It worked — the Aggies scored the next eight points, and the Sooners suddenly were the ones calling a timeout.

Phelps’ fast-break layup cut Oklahoma’s lead to 70-69. Solomon Washington’s thunderous two-handed jam with five minutes remaining finally gave the Aggies the lead, and the game remained close from there.

Takeaways

Texas A&M: The Aggies shot 44.3% in the first half but 53.1% in the second. They got just enough shooting to supplement their swarming defense.

Oklahoma: Last season, Oklahoma was great during nonconference play and fell apart once league play began. There is reason to worry that coach Porter Moser might be heading down the same path, especially after losing at home to a team missing its star player.

Key moment

Oklahoma’s Duke Miles missed a shot with 2 seconds remaining that would have tied the score, and the Sooners fouled on the rebound.

Key stat

The Aggies scored 30 points off Oklahoma’s 18 turnovers.

Up next

Texas A&M hosts Alabama on Saturday.

Oklahoma plays at Georgia on Saturday.

