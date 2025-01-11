Phelps leads No. 10 Texas A&M against No. 5 Alabama

Alabama Crimson Tide (13-2, 2-0 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (13-2, 2-0 SEC) College Station, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST…

Alabama Crimson Tide (13-2, 2-0 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (13-2, 2-0 SEC)

College Station, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Crimson Tide -3.5; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Texas A&M plays No. 5 Alabama after Zhuric Phelps scored 34 points in Texas A&M’s 80-78 win over the Oklahoma Sooners.

The Aggies have gone 8-0 at home. Texas A&M is third in the SEC in rebounding with 38.1 rebounds. Solomon Washington leads the Aggies with 6.3 boards.

The Crimson Tide have gone 2-0 against SEC opponents. Alabama is third in the SEC with 12.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Mouhamed Dioubate averaging 2.3.

Texas A&M averages 76.7 points per game, equal to what Alabama gives up. Alabama has shot at a 47.9% clip from the field this season, 9.2 percentage points above the 38.7% shooting opponents of Texas A&M have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Washington is averaging 5.5 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Aggies.

Grant Nelson is averaging 12.6 points and 8.7 rebounds for the Crimson Tide.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 9-1, averaging 75.6 points, 36.2 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points per game.

Crimson Tide: 9-1, averaging 91.6 points, 40.9 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

