Pettway leads Prairie View A&M against Jackson State

Jackson State Tigers (3-13, 3-0 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (4-13, 3-1 SWAC) Prairie View, Texas; Saturday, 5:30 p.m.…

Jackson State Tigers (3-13, 3-0 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (4-13, 3-1 SWAC)

Prairie View, Texas; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -2.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M plays Jackson State after Tanahj Pettway scored 33 points in Prairie View A&M’s 75-64 victory against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions.

The Panthers have gone 2-1 in home games. Prairie View A&M gives up 87.5 points and has been outscored by 11.6 points per game.

The Tigers have gone 3-0 against SWAC opponents. Jackson State is ninth in the SWAC allowing 82.2 points while holding opponents to 47.1% shooting.

Prairie View A&M scores 75.9 points per game, 6.3 fewer points than the 82.2 Jackson State allows. Jackson State averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Prairie View A&M gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Orlando Horton Jr. is averaging 7.4 points and 1.5 steals for the Panthers.

Jayme Mitchell is averaging 11.4 points for the Tigers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 3-7, averaging 71.5 points, 24.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points per game.

Tigers: 3-7, averaging 67.7 points, 32.5 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.