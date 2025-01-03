Pettway leads Prairie View A&M against Grambling after 22-point performance

Grambling Tigers (3-10) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (1-12) Prairie View, Texas; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View…

Grambling Tigers (3-10) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (1-12)

Prairie View, Texas; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M plays Grambling after Tanahj Pettway scored 22 points in Prairie View A&M’s 89-67 loss to the Oklahoma Sooners.

The Panthers are 1-0 on their home court. Prairie View A&M is third in the SWAC scoring 76.0 points while shooting 44.1% from the field.

The Tigers are 0-7 on the road. Grambling is third in the SWAC with 31.5 rebounds per game led by Antwan Barnett averaging 5.4.

Prairie View A&M averages 76.0 points per game, 3.7 more points than the 72.3 Grambling allows. Grambling averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 8.2 per game Prairie View A&M allows.

The Panthers and Tigers meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Anderson averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 18.9 points while shooting 32.8% from beyond the arc.

Barnett is averaging 12.5 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Tigers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 0-10, averaging 73.7 points, 23.4 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 95.3 points per game.

Tigers: 2-8, averaging 68.9 points, 31.0 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

