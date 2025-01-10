Pettway and Prairie View A&M host Mississippi Valley State

Prairie View A&M Panthers (2-13, 1-1 SWAC) at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (2-13, 0-2 SWAC) Itta Bena, Mississippi; Saturday,…

Prairie View A&M Panthers (2-13, 1-1 SWAC) at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (2-13, 0-2 SWAC)

Itta Bena, Mississippi; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M visits Mississippi Valley State after Tanahj Pettway scored 21 points in Prairie View A&M’s 84-80 loss to the Southern Jaguars.

The Delta Devils have gone 2-0 in home games. Mississippi Valley State averages 15.2 turnovers per game and is 0-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Panthers are 1-1 against SWAC opponents. Prairie View A&M gives up 90.5 points to opponents while being outscored by 14.4 points per game.

Mississippi Valley State’s average of 3.9 made 3-pointers per game is 3.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Prairie View A&M allows. Prairie View A&M averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 9.5 per game Mississippi Valley State gives up.

The Delta Devils and Panthers meet Saturday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Arthur Tate is shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Delta Devils, while averaging 10.6 points.

Orlando Horton Jr. is averaging 7.3 points for the Panthers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Delta Devils: 1-9, averaging 53.9 points, 22.7 rebounds, 7.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.1 points per game.

Panthers: 1-9, averaging 73.8 points, 21.2 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

