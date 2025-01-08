Peterson’s 25 lead East Tennessee State over Mercer 70-68

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Quimari Peterson’s 25 points helped East Tennessee State defeat Mercer 70-68 on Wednesday night. Peterson also…

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Quimari Peterson’s 25 points helped East Tennessee State defeat Mercer 70-68 on Wednesday night.

Peterson also added five assists and three steals for the Buccaneers (9-7, 2-1 Southern Conference). Jaden Seymour added 19 points while going 6 of 10 from the floor, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and 4 for 5 from the line while he also had nine rebounds. Gabe Sisk had nine points and shot 3 of 9 from the field and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line.

The Bears (9-7, 2-1) were led by Alex Holt, who recorded 16 points and nine rebounds. Tyler Johnson added 15 points for Mercer. Ahmad Robinson had 14 points, six rebounds, seven assists and five steals.

Both teams play again on Saturday. East Tennessee State hosts Citadel and Mercer travels to play Western Carolina.

