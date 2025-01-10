Peterson and UCF host Cincinnati

Cincinnati Bearcats (9-5, 1-3 Big 12) at UCF Knights (7-7, 0-4 Big 12) Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Cincinnati Bearcats (9-5, 1-3 Big 12) at UCF Knights (7-7, 0-4 Big 12)

Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCF takes on Cincinnati after Kaitlin Peterson scored 24 points in UCF’s 81-62 loss to the Colorado Buffaloes.

The Knights are 6-3 on their home court. UCF is fifth in the Big 12 with 36.1 points per game in the paint led by Emely Rodriguez averaging 7.0.

The Bearcats have gone 1-3 against Big 12 opponents. Cincinnati ranks sixth in the Big 12 allowing 59.4 points while holding opponents to 40.6% shooting.

UCF makes 42.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than Cincinnati has allowed to its opponents (40.6%). Cincinnati’s 38.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.4 percentage points lower than UCF has allowed to its opponents (41.6%).

The Knights and Bearcats match up Saturday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Peterson averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, scoring 21.2 points while shooting 29.6% from beyond the arc.

Jillian Hayes is shooting 43.8% and averaging 16.4 points for the Bearcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 3-7, averaging 65.9 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Bearcats: 6-4, averaging 65.9 points, 32.2 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 36.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points.

