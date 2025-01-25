Peter scores 21 as Liberty downs Florida International 82-59

MIAMI (AP) — Taelon Peter’s 21 points off of the bench helped Liberty to an 82-59 victory against Florida International…

MIAMI (AP) — Taelon Peter’s 21 points off of the bench helped Liberty to an 82-59 victory against Florida International on Saturday night.

Peter went 8 of 12 from the field (4 for 7 from 3-point range) for the Flames (16-4, 4-3 Conference USA). Kaden Metheny went 4 of 9 from the field (3 for 7 from 3-point range) to add 13 points. Colin Porter had 12 points and went 5 of 8 from the field (2 for 4 from 3-point range).

Jayden Brewer led the way for the Panthers (7-13, 1-6) with 17 points and eight rebounds. Dashon Gittens added 12 points and five steals for Florida International. Jonathan Aybar also had 11 points and eight rebounds.

Peter led his team in scoring with 18 points in the first half to help put them up 43-27 at the break. Liberty outscored Florida International by seven points over the final half, while Porter led the way with a team-high 10 second-half points.

Both teams next play Thursday. Liberty visits Kennesaw State and Florida Internationalsquares off against Jacksonville State on the road.

