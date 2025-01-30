Peter leads Liberty against Kennesaw State after 21-point showing

Liberty Flames (16-4, 4-3 CUSA) at Kennesaw State Owls (12-8, 4-3 CUSA) Kennesaw, Georgia; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Liberty Flames (16-4, 4-3 CUSA) at Kennesaw State Owls (12-8, 4-3 CUSA)

Kennesaw, Georgia; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -3; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Liberty faces Kennesaw State after Taelon Peter scored 21 points in Liberty’s 82-59 win against the Florida International Panthers.

The Owls are 9-0 in home games. Kennesaw State leads the CUSA in rebounding, averaging 38.8 boards. Jamil Miller leads the Owls with 5.8 rebounds.

The Flames are 4-3 in CUSA play. Liberty ranks eighth in college basketball allowing 61.4 points while holding opponents to 39.5% shooting.

Kennesaw State averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game, 3.2 more made shots than the 5.5 per game Liberty gives up. Liberty averages 10.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Kennesaw State allows.

The Owls and Flames match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adrian Wooley is averaging 18.1 points, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Owls. Simeon Cottle is averaging 18.5 points and 3.2 assists over the last 10 games.

Zach Cleveland is averaging 11 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.7 assists for the Flames. Peter is averaging 17.5 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 59.6% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 5-5, averaging 77.5 points, 38.1 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points per game.

Flames: 7-3, averaging 79.9 points, 32.6 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

