Perry leads Air Force against Nevada after 21-point showing

Nevada Wolf Pack (6-9, 1-1 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (10-4, 0-2 MWC)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Air Force faces Nevada after Milahnie Perry scored 21 points in Air Force’s 66-55 loss to the Boise State Broncos.

The Falcons have gone 6-1 in home games. Air Force averages 66.3 points and has outscored opponents by 6.9 points per game.

The Wolf Pack are 1-1 in MWC play. Nevada is 4-5 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Air Force’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 more made shots on average than the 5.3 per game Nevada gives up. Nevada averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 4.5 per game Air Force gives up.

The Falcons and Wolf Pack meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Perry is shooting 40.6% and averaging 16.4 points for the Falcons.

Dymonique Maxie is averaging 6.5 points and 2.1 steals for the Wolf Pack.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 7-3, averaging 63.7 points, 28.2 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 13.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.8 points per game.

Wolf Pack: 4-6, averaging 66.8 points, 32.7 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

