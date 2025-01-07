Perry and Florida Atlantic host Temple

Temple Owls (8-6, 2-1 AAC) at Florida Atlantic Owls (9-6, 1-1 AAC) Boca Raton, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Temple Owls (8-6, 2-1 AAC) at Florida Atlantic Owls (9-6, 1-1 AAC)

Boca Raton, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic takes on Temple after Mya Perry scored 29 points in Florida Atlantic’s 64-48 victory over the East Carolina Pirates.

The Florida Atlantic Owls have gone 5-2 at home. Florida Atlantic has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Temple Owls have gone 2-1 against AAC opponents. Temple ranks sixth in the AAC allowing 63.9 points while holding opponents to 42.1% shooting.

Florida Atlantic scores 62.3 points per game, 1.6 fewer points than the 63.9 Temple allows. Temple has shot at a 38.4% clip from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 38.1% shooting opponents of Florida Atlantic have averaged.

The Florida Atlantic Owls and Temple Owls meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Perry averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Florida Atlantic Owls, scoring 15.7 points while shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc.

Tiarra East is averaging 15.3 points for the Temple Owls.

LAST 10 GAMES: Florida Atlantic Owls: 6-4, averaging 63.2 points, 39.2 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points per game.

Temple Owls: 6-4, averaging 64.9 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

