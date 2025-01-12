Perry and Fairfield host Marist

Fairfield Stags (6-9, 2-2 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (11-2, 4-0 MAAC) Poughkeepsie, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Fairfield Stags (6-9, 2-2 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (11-2, 4-0 MAAC)

Poughkeepsie, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Foxes -6.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield plays Marist after Deon Perry scored 22 points in Fairfield’s 68-64 win against the Iona Gaels.

The Red Foxes have gone 7-0 in home games. Marist ranks sixth in the MAAC in rebounding averaging 32.9 rebounds. Jaden Daughtry leads the Red Foxes with 5.9 boards.

The Stags are 2-2 against conference opponents. Fairfield allows 73.8 points to opponents while being outscored by 4.1 points per game.

Marist’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Fairfield allows. Fairfield averages 69.7 points per game, 3.1 more than the 66.6 Marist allows to opponents.

The Red Foxes and Stags square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jadin Collins is averaging 8.2 points and 3.5 assists for the Red Foxes.

Braden Sparks averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Stags, scoring 8.0 points while shooting 32.8% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Foxes: 9-1, averaging 68.5 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points per game.

Stags: 4-6, averaging 71.4 points, 28.8 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.