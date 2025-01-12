Perdue leads Cleveland State against Purdue Fort Wayne after 26-point game

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (12-5, 7-0 Horizon) at Cleveland State Vikings (13-3, 5-1 Horizon) Cleveland; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (12-5, 7-0 Horizon) at Cleveland State Vikings (13-3, 5-1 Horizon)

Cleveland; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State takes on Purdue Fort Wayne after Mickayla Perdue scored 26 points in Cleveland State’s 72-62 win against the Detroit Mercy Titans.

The Vikings are 6-0 in home games. Cleveland State scores 77.3 points while outscoring opponents by 16.4 points per game.

The Mastodons have gone 7-0 against Horizon opponents. Purdue Fort Wayne is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Cleveland State’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Purdue Fort Wayne allows. Purdue Fort Wayne averages 17.3 more points per game (78.2) than Cleveland State allows to opponents (60.9).

The Vikings and Mastodons face off Sunday for the first time in Horizon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Perdue is scoring 20.4 points per game with 2.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Vikings.

Lauren Ross is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Mastodons.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 9-1, averaging 75.3 points, 35.9 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 9.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.6 points per game.

Mastodons: 9-1, averaging 79.3 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 12.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.