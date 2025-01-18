Perdue leads Cleveland State against IU Indianapolis after 32-point game

Cleveland State Vikings (14-4, 6-2 Horizon) at IU Indianapolis Jaguars (5-13, 4-5 Horizon) Indianapolis; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Cleveland State Vikings (14-4, 6-2 Horizon) at IU Indianapolis Jaguars (5-13, 4-5 Horizon)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State takes on IU Indianapolis after Mickayla Perdue scored 32 points in Cleveland State’s 74-53 victory against the Robert Morris Colonials.

The Jaguars are 4-2 on their home court.

The Vikings are 6-2 against Horizon opponents. Cleveland State has a 0-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

IU Indianapolis’ average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Cleveland State allows. Cleveland State averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than IU Indianapolis gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shania Nichols-Vannett is averaging 10.8 points for the Jaguars.

Sara Guerreiro is averaging 10.9 points, eight rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Vikings.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 4-6, averaging 61.1 points, 30.0 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Vikings: 8-2, averaging 75.6 points, 35.0 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 9.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.