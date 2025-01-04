Pepperdine visits Pacific after Fisher’s 25-point showing

Pepperdine Waves (6-10, 0-3 WCC) at Pacific Tigers (5-12, 0-3 WCC) Stockton, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Pepperdine Waves (6-10, 0-3 WCC) at Pacific Tigers (5-12, 0-3 WCC)

Stockton, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Waves -1.5; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific plays Pepperdine after Elijah Fisher scored 25 points in Pacific’s 89-81 loss to the San Francisco Dons.

The Tigers have gone 3-4 at home. Pacific allows 73.3 points and has been outscored by 2.2 points per game.

The Waves are 0-3 against WCC opponents. Pepperdine is seventh in the WCC scoring 73.5 points per game and is shooting 45.3%.

Pacific is shooting 43.4% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 42.6% Pepperdine allows to opponents. Pepperdine averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Pacific allows.

The Tigers and Waves square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lamar Washington is averaging 11.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists for the Tigers.

Stefan Todorovic is shooting 47.7% and averaging 18.9 points for the Waves.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, averaging 69.2 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Waves: 5-5, averaging 78.9 points, 35.3 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.