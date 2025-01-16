Pepperdine plays Saint Mary’s (CA) on 5-game road slide

Pepperdine Waves (6-8, 1-4 WCC) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (9-7, 5-2 WCC) Moraga, California; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Pepperdine Waves (6-8, 1-4 WCC) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (9-7, 5-2 WCC)

Moraga, California; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine travels to Saint Mary’s (CA) looking to stop its five-game road slide.

The Gaels are 4-3 in home games. Saint Mary’s (CA) is 3-5 against opponents with a winning record.

The Waves are 1-4 against WCC opponents. Pepperdine has a 1-5 record against teams above .500.

Saint Mary’s (CA) averages 64.1 points per game, 2.5 fewer points than the 66.6 Pepperdine gives up. Pepperdine averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Saint Mary’s (CA) allows.

The Gaels and Waves match up Thursday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emily Foy averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Gaels, scoring 9.0 points while shooting 43.1% from beyond the arc.

Ella Brubaker is shooting 50.0% and averaging 12.0 points for the Waves.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 5-5, averaging 63.7 points, 26.5 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 10.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points per game.

Waves: 4-6, averaging 61.1 points, 28.9 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

