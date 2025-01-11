Pepperdine plays conference rival Loyola Marymount

Loyola Marymount Lions (6-7, 0-5 WCC) at Pepperdine Waves (6-8, 1-4 WCC) Malibu, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Loyola Marymount Lions (6-7, 0-5 WCC) at Pepperdine Waves (6-8, 1-4 WCC)

Malibu, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: WCC foes Pepperdine and Loyola Marymount will play on Saturday.

The Waves are 4-1 on their home court. Pepperdine is 3-5 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Lions are 0-5 in WCC play. Loyola Marymount has a 3-5 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Pepperdine scores 61.1 points per game, 5.1 fewer points than the 66.2 Loyola Marymount allows. Loyola Marymount averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Pepperdine gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chloe Sotell averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Waves, scoring 11.0 points while shooting 32.6% from beyond the arc.

Naudia Evans is averaging 14.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.9 steals for the Lions.

LAST 10 GAMES: Waves: 4-6, averaging 61.1 points, 28.9 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Lions: 4-6, averaging 65.3 points, 29.3 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.