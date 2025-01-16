Pepperdine hosts San Francisco following Todorovic’s 29-point game

San Francisco Dons (14-5, 4-2 WCC) at Pepperdine Waves (7-10, 1-3 WCC) Malibu, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

San Francisco Dons (14-5, 4-2 WCC) at Pepperdine Waves (7-10, 1-3 WCC)

Malibu, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dons -5.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine hosts San Francisco after Stefan Todorovic scored 29 points in Pepperdine’s 87-70 win against the Pacific Tigers.

The Waves are 5-3 on their home court. Pepperdine has a 4-6 record against teams over .500.

The Dons are 4-2 in conference play. San Francisco has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Pepperdine’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game San Francisco allows. San Francisco has shot at a 46.4% rate from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points above the 42.4% shooting opponents of Pepperdine have averaged.

The Waves and Dons match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Todorovic is averaging 19.5 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Waves.

Tyrone Riley IV is averaging 9.9 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Dons.

LAST 10 GAMES: Waves: 5-5, averaging 79.4 points, 34.1 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Dons: 7-3, averaging 75.2 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

