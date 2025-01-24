Pepperdine hosts Fisher and Pacific

Pacific Tigers (6-16, 1-7 WCC) at Pepperdine Waves (7-13, 1-6 WCC) Malibu, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Pacific…

Pacific Tigers (6-16, 1-7 WCC) at Pepperdine Waves (7-13, 1-6 WCC)

Malibu, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific visits Pepperdine after Elijah Fisher scored 21 points in Pacific’s 73-68 loss to the Loyola Marymount Lions.

The Waves have gone 5-5 at home. Pepperdine ranks fourth in the WCC with 16.2 assists per game led by Moe Odum averaging 7.2.

The Tigers are 1-7 against WCC opponents. Pacific ranks ninth in the WCC allowing 76.1 points while holding opponents to 44.7% shooting.

Pepperdine is shooting 45.0% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 44.7% Pacific allows to opponents. Pacific averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Pepperdine allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stefan Todorovic averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Waves, scoring 19.0 points while shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc. Odum is averaging 12 points and 7.2 assists over the last 10 games.

Elias Ralph is scoring 16.7 points per game and averaging 7.6 rebounds for the Tigers. Petar Krivokapic is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Waves: 3-7, averaging 71.3 points, 29.1 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Tigers: 1-9, averaging 72.2 points, 27.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.9 points.

