Pennsylvania hosts Beccles and Cornell

Cornell Big Red (9-5, 1-0 Ivy League) at Pennsylvania Quakers (4-10, 0-1 Ivy League)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cornell visits Pennsylvania after Jacob Beccles scored 23 points in Cornell’s 94-83 win against the Columbia Lions.

The Quakers are 3-3 on their home court. Pennsylvania is 2-6 against opponents over .500.

The Big Red have gone 1-0 against Ivy League opponents. Cornell has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Pennsylvania’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Cornell gives up. Cornell scores 12.7 more points per game (86.9) than Pennsylvania allows to opponents (74.2).

The Quakers and Big Red face off Saturday for the first time in Ivy League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ethan Roberts is averaging 16.4 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Quakers.

Nazir Williams is shooting 52.2% and averaging 14.2 points for the Big Red.

LAST 10 GAMES: Quakers: 2-8, averaging 61.9 points, 29.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 4.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Big Red: 6-4, averaging 87.8 points, 30.3 rebounds, 21.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 52.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.

