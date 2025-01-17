Pennsylvania faces Cornell following Almqvist’s 21-point performance

Pennsylvania Quakers (9-6, 0-2 Ivy League) at Cornell Big Red (4-11, 0-2 Ivy League) Ithaca, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m.…

Ithaca, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania visits Cornell after Stina Almqvist scored 21 points in Pennsylvania’s 61-49 loss to the Dartmouth Big Green.

The Big Red have gone 2-3 at home. Cornell is 1-6 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Quakers are 0-2 in Ivy League play. Pennsylvania ranks second in the Ivy League with 32.8 rebounds per game led by Katie Collins averaging 8.1.

Cornell scores 54.3 points per game, 6.6 fewer points than the 60.9 Pennsylvania allows. Pennsylvania averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Cornell allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Azareya Kilgoe is averaging 5.5 points for the Big Red.

Sarah Miller is shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Quakers, while averaging 6.9 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Big Red: 2-8, averaging 51.6 points, 27.1 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Quakers: 6-4, averaging 72.7 points, 36.8 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points.

