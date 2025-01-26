Pennick scores 20 in Navy’s 66-53 win against Army

Jordan Pennick scored 20 points as Navy beat Army 66-53 on Sunday night.

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Jordan Pennick scored 20 points as Navy beat Army 66-53 on Sunday night.

Pennick added five rebounds for the Midshipmen (7-14, 4-4 Patriot League). Austin Benigni scored 18 points and added six rebounds. Aidan Kehoe shot 6 of 10 from the field and 1 for 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

The Black Knights (11-9, 5-3) were led in scoring by Josh Scovens, who finished with 12 points and six rebounds. Ryan Curry added 11 points and four assists for Army. AJ Allenspach also had nine points. The loss ended a five-game winning streak for the Black Knights.

Navy carried a slim two-point lead into halftime, as Kehoe led the way with eight points. Navy took a nine-point lead in the second half thanks to a 9-0 scoring run. Pennick led their club in second-half scoring with 15 points.

