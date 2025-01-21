Penn State visits No. 21 Michigan State after Hallock’s 26-point game

Penn State Lady Lions (10-9, 1-7 Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (15-3, 5-2 Big Ten) East Lansing, Michigan; Wednesday,…

Penn State Lady Lions (10-9, 1-7 Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (15-3, 5-2 Big Ten)

East Lansing, Michigan; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Michigan State hosts Penn State after Theryn Hallock scored 26 points in Michigan State’s 86-68 win against the Illinois Fighting Illini.

The Spartans have gone 9-0 at home. Michigan State is third in the Big Ten scoring 82.6 points while shooting 45.0% from the field.

The Lady Lions have gone 1-7 against Big Ten opponents. Penn State is 1-2 in one-possession games.

Michigan State scores 82.6 points, 14.2 more per game than the 68.4 Penn State gives up. Penn State averages 14.1 more points per game (73.9) than Michigan State allows (59.8).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emma Shumate averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 5.4 points while shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc.

Gracie Merkle is averaging 15.7 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Lady Lions.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 7-3, averaging 75.2 points, 34.4 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 11.5 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Lady Lions: 2-8, averaging 63.9 points, 31.9 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

