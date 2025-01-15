Penn State visits No. 12 Michigan State following Dilione’s 21-point game

Penn State Nittany Lions (12-5, 2-4 Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (14-2, 5-0 Big Ten) East Lansing, Michigan; Wednesday,…

Penn State Nittany Lions (12-5, 2-4 Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (14-2, 5-0 Big Ten)

East Lansing, Michigan; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -11.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Penn State visits No. 12 Michigan State after Freddie Filione V scored 21 points in Penn State’s 82-81 loss to the Oregon Ducks.

The Spartans have gone 8-0 at home. Michigan State has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Nittany Lions are 2-4 in Big Ten play. Penn State ranks ninth in the Big Ten shooting 33.5% from 3-point range.

Michigan State’s average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game is 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Penn State gives up. Penn State averages 18.4 more points per game (84.4) than Michigan State gives up to opponents (66.0).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeremy Fears Jr. is averaging 7.9 points and 6.4 assists for the Spartans.

Adrian Baldwin Jr. is shooting 37.1% and averaging 13.9 points for the Nittany Lions.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 9-1, averaging 81.4 points, 37.4 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 5.2 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Nittany Lions: 6-4, averaging 79.2 points, 31.7 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.