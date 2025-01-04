Penn State visits Nebraska following Elliott’s 32-point game

Penn State Lady Lions (9-5, 0-3 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (10-4, 1-2 Big Ten) Lincoln, Nebraska; Sunday, 3 p.m.…

Penn State Lady Lions (9-5, 0-3 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (10-4, 1-2 Big Ten)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Penn State plays Nebraska after Gabby Elliott scored 32 points in Penn State’s 80-68 loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The Cornhuskers are 9-0 on their home court. Nebraska scores 75.6 points and has outscored opponents by 14.7 points per game.

The Lady Lions are 0-3 in conference games. Penn State scores 77.2 points and has outscored opponents by 10.9 points per game.

Nebraska scores 75.6 points, 9.3 more per game than the 66.3 Penn State gives up. Penn State averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Nebraska allows.

The Cornhuskers and Lady Lions meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Logan Nissley averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Cornhuskers, scoring 7.4 points while shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc.

Gracie Merkle is averaging 18.4 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Lady Lions.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cornhuskers: 6-4, averaging 69.5 points, 36.2 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points per game.

Lady Lions: 5-5, averaging 70.9 points, 32.8 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.