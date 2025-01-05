Penn State takes on Indiana following Hicks’ 20-point game

Indiana Hoosiers (11-3, 2-1 Big Ten) at Penn State Nittany Lions (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten) Philadelphia; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST…

Indiana Hoosiers (11-3, 2-1 Big Ten) at Penn State Nittany Lions (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nittany Lions -6.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Penn State hosts Indiana after Zach Hicks scored 20 points in Penn State’s 84-80 win against the Northwestern Wildcats.

The Nittany Lions are 9-0 on their home court. Penn State ranks ninth in the Big Ten at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 67.9 points while holding opponents to 42.4% shooting.

The Hoosiers have gone 2-1 against Big Ten opponents. Indiana is 4-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.4 turnovers per game.

Penn State makes 50.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.6 percentage points higher than Indiana has allowed to its opponents (41.8%). Indiana averages 11.2 more points per game (79.1) than Penn State gives up (67.9).

The Nittany Lions and Hoosiers square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adrian Baldwin Jr. is shooting 39.1% and averaging 15.0 points for the Nittany Lions.

Malik Reneau is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Hoosiers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nittany Lions: 8-2, averaging 84.2 points, 32.7 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Hoosiers: 7-3, averaging 78.1 points, 34.0 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

