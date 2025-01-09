Penn State plays conference foe Oregon

Oregon Ducks (11-4, 2-2 Big Ten) at Penn State Lady Lions (9-6, 0-4 Big Ten) University Park, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 5…

Oregon Ducks (11-4, 2-2 Big Ten) at Penn State Lady Lions (9-6, 0-4 Big Ten)

University Park, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Big Ten foes Penn State and Oregon square off on Thursday.

The Lady Lions are 6-3 on their home court. Penn State is fifth in the Big Ten with 18.1 assists per game led by Alli Campbell averaging 4.3.

The Ducks are 2-2 in conference matchups. Oregon averages 73.2 points while outscoring opponents by 13.4 points per game.

Penn State makes 47.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.7 percentage points higher than Oregon has allowed to its opponents (38.4%). Oregon has shot at a 45.6% rate from the field this season, 5.0 percentage points higher than the 40.6% shooting opponents of Penn State have averaged.

The Lady Lions and Ducks meet Thursday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gracie Merkle is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 9.3 rebounds for the Lady Lions.

Peyton Scott is scoring 10.9 points per game and averaging 2.1 rebounds for the Ducks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Lions: 4-6, averaging 67.0 points, 32.3 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Ducks: 6-4, averaging 71.7 points, 32.2 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 10.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points.

