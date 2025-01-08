Penn State Lady Lions face the Oregon Ducks on 4-game skid

Oregon Ducks (11-4, 2-2 Big Ten) at Penn State Lady Lions (9-6, 0-4 Big Ten) University Park, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 6…

Oregon Ducks (11-4, 2-2 Big Ten) at Penn State Lady Lions (9-6, 0-4 Big Ten)

University Park, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Penn State enters the matchup with Oregon after losing four in a row.

The Lady Lions are 6-3 on their home court. Penn State has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Ducks are 2-2 against conference opponents. Oregon scores 73.2 points and has outscored opponents by 13.4 points per game.

Penn State makes 47.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.7 percentage points higher than Oregon has allowed to its opponents (38.4%). Oregon averages 6.5 more points per game (73.2) than Penn State gives up (66.7).

The Lady Lions and Ducks meet Thursday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alli Campbell is averaging 9.1 points, 4.3 assists and 1.8 steals for the Lady Lions.

Peyton Scott is averaging 10.9 points for the Ducks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Lions: 4-6, averaging 67.0 points, 32.3 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Ducks: 6-4, averaging 71.7 points, 32.2 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 10.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.