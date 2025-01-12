Penn State hosts Shelstad and No. 15 Oregon

Oregon Ducks (14-2, 3-2 Big Ten) at Penn State Nittany Lions (12-4, 2-3 Big Ten) University Park, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 4…

Oregon Ducks (14-2, 3-2 Big Ten) at Penn State Nittany Lions (12-4, 2-3 Big Ten)

University Park, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ducks -2.5; over/under is 155

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Oregon visits Penn State after Jackson Shelstad scored 24 points in Oregon’s 73-71 overtime win over the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Nittany Lions are 9-1 on their home court. Penn State is 11-1 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Ducks are 3-2 in conference matchups. Oregon is ninth in the Big Ten scoring 79.2 points per game and is shooting 46.3%.

Penn State makes 48.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.5 percentage points higher than Oregon has allowed to its opponents (41.3%). Oregon has shot at a 46.3% rate from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points greater than the 42.7% shooting opponents of Penn State have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach Hicks averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Nittany Lions, scoring 12.1 points while shooting 43.5% from beyond the arc.

Shelstad is averaging 12.3 points for the Ducks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nittany Lions: 6-4, averaging 77.8 points, 31.3 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Ducks: 8-2, averaging 77.7 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

