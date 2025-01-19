Penn State hosts No. 9 Ohio State after Cambridge’s 27-point game

Ohio State Buckeyes (17-0, 6-0 Big Ten) at Penn State Lady Lions (9-9, 0-7 Big Ten) University Park, Pennsylvania; Sunday,…

Ohio State Buckeyes (17-0, 6-0 Big Ten) at Penn State Lady Lions (9-9, 0-7 Big Ten)

University Park, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Ohio State faces Penn State after Jaloni Cambridge scored 27 points in Ohio State’s 80-69 win over the Wisconsin Badgers.

The Lady Lions are 6-4 in home games. Penn State scores 74.6 points and has outscored opponents by 5.7 points per game.

The Buckeyes are 6-0 in Big Ten play. Ohio State is 13-0 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Penn State makes 46.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.3 percentage points higher than Ohio State has allowed to its opponents (37.9%). Ohio State averages 15.9 more points per game (84.8) than Penn State allows (68.9).

The Lady Lions and Buckeyes match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gracie Merkle is shooting 64.3% and averaging 15.9 points for the Lady Lions.

Cotie McMahon is averaging 16.5 points for the Buckeyes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Lions: 1-9, averaging 64.4 points, 31.1 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Buckeyes: 10-0, averaging 81.8 points, 31.3 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 11.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points.

