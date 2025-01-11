Penn State hosts No. 15 Oregon after Shelstad’s 24-point performance

Oregon Ducks (14-2, 3-2 Big Ten) at Penn State Nittany Lions (12-4, 2-3 Big Ten) University Park, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 4…

Oregon Ducks (14-2, 3-2 Big Ten) at Penn State Nittany Lions (12-4, 2-3 Big Ten)

University Park, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Oregon plays Penn State after Jackson Shelstad scored 24 points in Oregon’s 73-71 victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Nittany Lions have gone 9-1 at home. Penn State is 11-1 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Ducks are 3-2 against Big Ten opponents. Oregon ranks seventh in the Big Ten shooting 34.9% from 3-point range.

Penn State scores 84.6 points, 15.1 more per game than the 69.5 Oregon allows. Oregon scores 9.3 more points per game (79.2) than Penn State allows to opponents (69.9).

The Nittany Lions and Ducks face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adrian Baldwin Jr. is averaging 13.9 points, eight assists and two steals for the Nittany Lions.

Nathan Bittle is averaging 13.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Ducks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nittany Lions: 6-4, averaging 77.8 points, 31.3 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Ducks: 8-2, averaging 77.7 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.



The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

