Penn State hosts conference rival No. 23 Iowa

Iowa Hawkeyes (11-2, 1-1 Big Ten) at Penn State Lady Lions (9-4, 0-2 Big Ten)

University Park, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gracie Merkle and Penn State host Hannah Stuelke and No. 23 Iowa in Big Ten action.

The Lady Lions have gone 6-2 in home games. Penn State averages 77.9 points and has outscored opponents by 12.7 points per game.

The Hawkeyes are 1-1 against Big Ten opponents. Iowa ranks third in the Big Ten with 27.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Sydney Affolter averaging 5.3.

Penn State averages 77.9 points, 14.1 more per game than the 63.8 Iowa allows. Iowa averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Penn State allows.

The Lady Lions and Hawkeyes meet Wednesday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moriah Murray averages 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Lady Lions, scoring 14.0 points while shooting 41.1% from beyond the arc.

Taylor McCabe is shooting 45.5% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawkeyes, while averaging 6.3 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Lions: 6-4, averaging 74.2 points, 33.9 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 10.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game.

Hawkeyes: 8-2, averaging 75.1 points, 36.7 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

