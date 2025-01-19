Penn State hosts Bailey and Rutgers

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (10-8, 3-4 Big Ten) at Penn State Nittany Lions (12-6, 2-5 Big Ten) University Park, Pennsylvania; Monday,…

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (10-8, 3-4 Big Ten) at Penn State Nittany Lions (12-6, 2-5 Big Ten)

University Park, Pennsylvania; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers faces Penn State after Ace Bailey scored 24 points in Rutgers’ 85-82 win against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Nittany Lions are 9-2 in home games. Penn State is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Scarlet Knights are 3-4 in Big Ten play. Rutgers is 5-4 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Penn State averages 84.4 points, 9.8 more per game than the 74.6 Rutgers gives up. Rutgers has shot at a 44.9% rate from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points greater than the 43.6% shooting opponents of Penn State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adrian Baldwin Jr. is averaging 14.2 points, 8.1 assists and 1.9 steals for the Nittany Lions.

Dylan Harper is averaging 20.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Scarlet Knights.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nittany Lions: 5-5, averaging 79.0 points, 31.6 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Scarlet Knights: 5-5, averaging 73.2 points, 34.2 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

