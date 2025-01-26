Penn State faces Rutgers following Murray’s 24-point performance

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (8-12, 0-9 Big Ten) at Penn State Lady Lions (10-10, 1-8 Big Ten) University Park, Pennsylvania; Sunday,…

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (8-12, 0-9 Big Ten) at Penn State Lady Lions (10-10, 1-8 Big Ten)

University Park, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Penn State takes on Rutgers after Moriah Murray scored 24 points in Penn State’s 82-61 loss to the Michigan State Spartans.

The Lady Lions are 7-4 on their home court. Penn State averages 73.3 points and has outscored opponents by 4.2 points per game.

The Scarlet Knights have gone 0-9 against Big Ten opponents. Rutgers is 5-12 against opponents with a winning record.

Penn State makes 46.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.5 percentage points higher than Rutgers has allowed to its opponents (39.6%). Rutgers averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Penn State gives up.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gracie Merkle is scoring 15.1 points per game with 8.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Lady Lions. Gabby Elliott is averaging 14.5 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 43.8% over the last 10 games.

Kiyomi McMiller averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Scarlet Knights, scoring 19.0 points while shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc. Destiny Adams is shooting 38.6% and averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Lions: 2-8, averaging 64.0 points, 32.8 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Scarlet Knights: 2-8, averaging 63.3 points, 34.3 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 36.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

