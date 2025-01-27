Penn State faces No. 21 Michigan, aims to end road losing streak

Penn State Nittany Lions (13-7, 3-6 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (14-5, 6-2 Big Ten) Ann Arbor, Michigan; Monday, 6:30…

Penn State Nittany Lions (13-7, 3-6 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (14-5, 6-2 Big Ten)

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolverines -8.5; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: Penn State travels to No. 21 Michigan looking to end its three-game road slide.

The Wolverines have gone 9-0 in home games. Michigan is 5-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 14.7 turnovers per game.

The Nittany Lions are 3-6 against Big Ten opponents. Penn State is third in the Big Ten scoring 83.8 points per game and is shooting 48.8%.

Michigan averages 83.5 points, 11.5 more per game than the 72.0 Penn State allows. Penn State has shot at a 48.8% rate from the field this season, 8.4 percentage points above the 40.4% shooting opponents of Michigan have averaged.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladislav Goldin is averaging 16.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Wolverines. Tre Donaldson is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

Adrian Baldwin Jr. is averaging 14.3 points, eight assists and 2.1 steals for the Nittany Lions. Nicholas Kern is averaging 14.2 points and 5.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 6-4, averaging 86.9 points, 36.7 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points per game.

Nittany Lions: 5-5, averaging 78.8 points, 31.4 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

