Pemberton leads North Dakota against Denver

Denver Pioneers (7-9, 0-3 Summit) at North Dakota Fighting Hawks (6-10, 1-2 Summit)

Grand Forks, North Dakota; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota faces Denver after Kiera Pemberton scored 34 points in North Dakota’s 98-91 loss to the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles.

The Fighting Hawks have gone 5-3 at home. North Dakota ranks third in the Summit in rebounding with 32.5 rebounds. Walker Demers leads the Fighting Hawks with 7.2 boards.

The Pioneers are 0-3 in conference games. Denver ranks eighth in the Summit with 6.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Emma Smith averaging 1.4.

North Dakota is shooting 42.1% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 43.6% Denver allows to opponents. Denver averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than North Dakota gives up.

The Fighting Hawks and Pioneers square off Saturday for the first time in Summit play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jocelyn Schiller is averaging 11.4 points and 1.6 steals for the Fighting Hawks.

Smith is shooting 28.6% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Pioneers, while averaging 10.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, four assists and 2.3 steals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Hawks: 4-6, averaging 63.5 points, 32.6 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Pioneers: 4-6, averaging 61.7 points, 23.7 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.