Pelote, Western Carolina Catamounts take on the Samford Bulldogs

Samford Bulldogs (11-3, 1-0 SoCon) at Western Carolina Catamounts (4-8, 0-1 SoCon)

Cullowhee, North Carolina; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rylan Jones and Samford visit Bernard Pelote and Western Carolina on Saturday.

The Catamounts are 4-2 in home games. Western Carolina is 1-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 16.7 turnovers per game.

The Bulldogs are 1-0 in conference play. Samford averages 18.8 assists per game to lead the SoCon, paced by Jones with 5.9.

Western Carolina is shooting 39.9% from the field this season, 5.0 percentage points lower than the 44.9% Samford allows to opponents. Samford averages 12.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 more made shots on average than the 9.3 per game Western Carolina allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pelote is averaging 11.4 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Catamounts.

Trey Fort is shooting 43.2% and averaging 15.0 points for the Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 3-7, averaging 67.7 points, 34.6 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 85.2 points, 29.1 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 10.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

