Pelote leads Western Carolina against Chattanooga after 24-point game

Chattanooga Mocs (13-8, 5-3 SoCon) at Western Carolina Catamounts (6-13, 2-6 SoCon)

Cullowhee, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina hosts Chattanooga after Bernard Pelote scored 24 points in Western Carolina’s 80-78 overtime win against the Citadel Bulldogs.

The Catamounts have gone 5-4 in home games. Western Carolina ranks third in the SoCon in rebounding averaging 34.9 rebounds. Pelote leads the Catamounts with 7.4 boards.

The Mocs are 5-3 in SoCon play. Chattanooga ranks fifth in the SoCon shooting 34.6% from 3-point range.

Western Carolina scores 68.3 points per game, 3.8 fewer points than the 72.1 Chattanooga allows. Chattanooga averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Western Carolina gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pelote is averaging 13.8 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Catamounts. Cord Stansberry is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

Bash Wieland is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Mocs. Honor Huff is averaging 14.3 points and 1.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 3-7, averaging 64.1 points, 34.3 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 34.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points per game.

Mocs: 6-4, averaging 80.3 points, 31.5 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

